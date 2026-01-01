Kate Hudson recalls accidentally 'kneeing' Running Point co-star 'in sensitive part'

Kate Hudson has recalled how she accidentally "kneed" Scott MacArthur in the testicles while they were filming a humorous scene for Running Point.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, the Oscar-nominated actress described shooting a sequence for season one of the sports comedy in which her character, Isla Gordon, ends up brawling with her onscreen brothers, Ness, as played by Scott, and Sandy (Drew Tarver).

Kate ended up trying to "dunk" Scott in a swimming pool - but the move didn't exactly go to plan.

"We're trying to get our hands up. And instead of my hands, somehow my knee found its way to Scotty's testicles," she recounted. "In a way that was so awful, that I felt everything. His whole body, it was like a collapse into two... I could hear it under the water."

Scott then chimed in with his "perspective" on the painful incident.

"Number one, she kneed me in the testicles so hard I went back in time," he teased. "And I went back to the moment that I was actually debating prior to going in the water, I thought to myself, should I just ask, 'Hey, maybe do you want to work out some choreography in the pool. Just in case an errant knee goes anywhere near sensitive part.'

"But ya know, it's Kate Hudson. You don't mess with her process, just go with the flow. And every day that I wake up and I shower, and I no longer have testicles, I realise that was the wrong choice," the 46-year-old joked.

Despite the accident, Kate insisted Scott had forgiven her.

"It was awful... but we survived," she smiled.

Season two of Running Point, also featuring Brenda Song and Justin Theroux, is now available on Netflix.