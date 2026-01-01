Meryl Streep recalls having 'beef' with Goldie Hawn in the '90s

Meryl Streep has recalled how she had "beef" with Goldie Hawn on the set of Death Becomes Her.

In a video for Vanity Fair published this week, the Oscar-winning actress reminisced over a selection of her classic films, including the 1992 feature in which she and Goldie played women who drink a magic potion that promises eternal youth.

While Meryl noted that the crew all thought Goldie was "adorable", she used to get fed up with her co-star's tardiness.

"Goldie, she was always late to set," she sighed. "And I'm always on time, you know, and annoying. But she's late. She had a red convertible, I remember, and she'd drive herself to set. And so, that was probably the problem... She had her hair all over. She's like, 'Oh gosh, sorry!' And everybody thought, 'Oh, she's so cute.' Yeah, so I had a beef with her, but I loved her. I love her. She's one of my buddies."

Meryl also insisted that Goldie, 80, is probably "the best laugher in America".

In addition, the Mamma Mia! star revealed that she and the Private Benjamin actress still talk about their time making the cult classic.

"Over the years, we've had some laughs about that movie because people love it," the 76-year-old smiled. "I thought it was like a documentary on Beverly Hills."

And Meryl had nothing but kind words for her Death Becomes Her co-star, Bruce Willis, who played Dr. Ernest Menville.

The Die Hard actor retired from acting in 2022 and was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia the following year.

"Oh, Bruce was divine!" she gushed. "We had so much fun with him. He was such a gent and so game and willing to be ridiculous. I just thought he was wonderful."

Meryl is currently promoting her new movie, The Devil Wears Prada 2. The film is now showing in cinemas.