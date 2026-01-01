Dwayne Johnson pulled over by police after attending Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Dwayne Johnson has been pulled over by police.

The star was pulled over after celebrating Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci's joint Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

He was questioned about the tinted windows in his car, according to TMZ.

The Moana star, also known as The Rock, stepped out of the car and was seen talking to police officers in a calm manner. He was issued a ticket by the police officer, then shook hands with him, according to eyewitnesses.

Previously, at the event he was driving home from, he had given a speech about Emily Blunt.

"The one word that I think reflects Emily's mana and spirit is 'present' because she is so deeply present, as I've learned over the years," he told the audience. "Every single day, knowing Emily, as many of us do, that is one grateful woman who will wake up feet on the ground, being grateful about every moment."

He was at the event in a white suit, but had noticeably spilt something on his trousers. He joked with the crowd, "I was like 'I feel good, I feel cool right now, until...' Podium's got me, right? It's covering? Thank god," he laughed. "Well, it's a way to start off the morning."