The Blair Witch Project reboot lands original stars and directing team

Joshua Leonard and Michael C. Williams are joining the team behind The Blair Witch Project reboot.

The acting duo, who starred in the original 1999 found footage horror classic, have signed on for Dylan Clark's upcoming reboot alongside the original directing team of Eduardo Sánchez, Daniel Myrick and Gregg Hale.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Leonard, Williams, Sanchez, Myrick and Hale will all serve as executive producers for the reboot.

Leonard and Williams starred alongside Heather Donahue in the original, which is highly regarded as a pioneering movie in the horror and found-footage genres.

Clark will be at the helm for the Blumhouse and Lionsgate project, and he is rewriting a script by Chris Thomas Devlin.

Responding to the report and a post on X referring to the movie as a "remake", Williams confirmed the news but teased more from the film.

He wrote: "Nothin' but gratitude. Oh, yeah, it's not a 'remake'. You just wait. The Witch is back..."

Last summer, he hinted at his involvement in the new movie, but declined to give further details on his specific role behind the scenes.

He wrote on X at the time: "While I won't get into the details, I can say that after 26 years, I finally feel like a valued contributor to the world of The Blair Witch Project.

"Thank you @Lionsgate and @jason_blum! Thx to TBWP fans for your support! Found the map and we're definitely moving forward!"

The upcoming Blair Witch Project was announced at CinemaCon in 2024.

The original follows three film students who disappear in the woods while shooting a documentary about the Blair Witch.

The movie was promoted through faux police reports and interviews with questions about "missing" students, which was intended to spark debate about whether or not the film was fiction or an actual documentary.

Back in 1999, The Blair Witch Project was made for just $35,000 before marketing costs, and made waves when it first debuted at Sundance Film Festival that year.

Lionsgate film boss Adam Fogelson promised "a new vision for Blair Witch that will reintroduce this horror classic for a new generation".

At the time, Leonard criticised Lionsgate and Blumhouse for not having any of the original film's team involved.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: "I’m so proud of our little punk-rock movie, and I LOVE the fans who keep the flames burning.

“But at this point, it’s 25 years of disrespect from the folks who’ve pocketed the lion’s share (pun intended) of the profits from OUR work, and that feels both icky and classless.”

The sentiment was shared by the original movie's production designer Ben Rock, who described news of the upcoming film as "bittersweet".

He told The Hollywood Reporter at the time: "It's bittersweet, honestly."

He added: "Neither one of the sequels connected with audiences the way they wanted it to connect. And so it might at least be worth talking to some of the original creators.”

Now, that looks to have changed with several key figures from the original Blair Witch Project now involved with the reboot.