Original Blair Witch Project stars to produce reboot

New details about the upcoming reboot of The Blair Witch Project have been revealed.

Original stars of the 1999 iconic horror movie, Joshua Leonard and Michael C. Williams, have signed on as executive producers for the new project, alongside Eduardo Sánchez and Daniel Myrick, who both served as directors on the first movie.

Gregg Hale, who was a producer on the original film, will also join them. Emerging horror director Dylan Clark has been lined up to direct the project.

In 2024, Lionsgate in conjunction with Blumhouse announced a new take on the found footage psychological horror movie.

When the plans were announced, Leonard took to Instagram at his frustration over not being involved, having also been shut out of the previous sequels.

"So, this is MY face on a press release for a film being made by two major studios - both I've worked for, both I respect. The WEIRD PART is that I didn't know anything about it until a friend sent me a 'congrats' screenshot yesterday," he fumed.

The original The Blair Witch Project was made on a modest budget, but went on to enjoy worldwide success, raking in more than $249 million (£183 million) in box office sales.

The plot followed three students who went missing while filming a documentary about a local myth in a forest. Only their footage was left behind.

The movie spawned sequels in 2016 and 2000, but they failed to repeat the success of the first instalment.

No information has yet been released about the plot for the latest reimagining. Chris Devlin has written the original screenplay, with a rewrite by Clark.