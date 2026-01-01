Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson 'think a lot' about working together

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson have "thought a lot" about making a film together.

Hollywood icon Goldie revealed her daughter Kate had recently suggested writing a script for the family to star in.

Although it has been six years since Goldie's last role, she admitted it would be "lots of fun" to work alongside her partner Kurt Russell, and children Kate, Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell.

"I would love that. And the two of us have thought a lot about it," she told People of a possible project involving her family.

However, the Oscar winner admitted it would be a long shot to find the right project to suit them all, but refused to rule out the possibility.

"We're never going to do it, but it's such a great idea because we have so much talent. Never say never, because that could happen at any time," she continued.

While Kate and Goldie are yet to appear onscreen together, the 80-year-old actress has worked on a series of films with Kurt, including Swing Shift, Overboard and more recently The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two in 2020, which also starred her son Oliver.

For now, Goldie is waiting for the perfect script before she plans a return to acting.

"I would love to get material that could actually be like, 'Oh my God, I want this so bad. This is so funny. She's so crazy. She's so interesting.' But I haven't come across it," she explained.

"If somebody came up with a really cool, funny script . . . I think it would be great," Goldie added.