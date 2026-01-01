Tori Spelling reveals Hilary Swank was 'hysterically crying' after being fired from Beverly Hills, 90210

Tori Spelling has revealed that Hilary Swank was "hysterically crying" after being fired from Beverly Hills, 90210.

On her podcast, 90210MG with Jennie Garth, Tori spoke about what happened when Hilary learned she was being written out of the hit show.

"So now everyone out there, please, this is from my perspective and my memory's sake. I'm not gonna get it verbatim what she said. But from this is how I saw it go down," the 52-year-old said.

"We were all in our dressing rooms. Hilary and I had become quite close. I had gone out with her and Chad (Lowe, Swank's then-husband), and we had hung out. I was kind of her safe place on set, and she would talk to me about everything. And she said, ... 'Paul Wagner wants to talk to me in his office. Do you know what it's about?' And I didn't."

Tori remembered how she waited for her as she went into the meeting. "So she goes in, and she comes back, and she's crying, and she comes into my dressing room. We shut the door, and she said, 'I just got let go. I'm being fired from the show. And I was like, 'What?' I hadn't heard any of this, we didn't know. She was hysterically crying."

"And I just remember - and I'm not going to get this wording correct - she was like, 'Oh my god. If I get fired off of 90210, I'm never gonna make it.'"

She then pointed out that it was losing that role that propelled her into superstardom. "The ironic thing is, if she had stayed on 90210, she would not have been able to audition for Boys Don't Cry. She would not have been able to get that role, do that role and then win an Academy Award."