Cheryl Strayed's husband diagnosed with 'rare, fatal illness'

Wild author, Cheryl Strayed, has revealed her husband Brian Lindstrom has been diagnosed with a "rare, fatal illness."

She shared the news on Instagram on Thursday.

"My beloved husband Brian has been diagnosed with a serious, fatal illness," the 57-year-old wrote. "For that reason, I had to cancel my writing workshop at Kripalu and also my appearance at Hunter College this week. My apologies to those of you who made plans to be there. I simply cannot do anything but be with my family right now and see to our broken hearts." She added, "I ask that you hold us in your thoughts, prayers, light and love."

Strayed's memoir, Wild, was made into a film in 2014, starring Reese Witherspoon. It tells the story of her 1100-mile hike on the Pacific Crest Trail in 1995 as a journey of self-discovery.

Strayed met filmmaker Lindstrom in 1995, just nine days after she finished the trek. They married in 1999 and share two adult children, daughter Bobbi Strayed Lindstrom and son Carver Strayed Lindstrom.

She has often spoken about how much her husband's support has meant to her throughout her life and career.

"There's no doing it without him," she has said previously of the 65-year-old. "When I was writing 'Torch,' he believed in me more than I believed in myself. He's always, always, always been there for me, every time I needed him. He encourages me. He believes in me."

She continued, "Many people ask us if we're jealous of each other or competitive because we're both artists. We're always mystified by that because we support each other in every way."