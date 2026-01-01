Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt 'navigating relationship struggles' months after welcoming daughter - report

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are reportedly working through "relationship struggles" just months after welcoming their daughter.

According to Page Six, the former Saturday Night Live star and his model-actress girlfriend are facing difficulties in their relationship four months after the birth of their daughter, Scottie, in December 2025.

A source with knowledge of the couple told the outlet they are currently "navigating" challenges in their relationship, adding that it remains "unclear" where things will go from here.

However, the insider noted that the pair are handling the situation with "great care" and are "completely committed to prioritising" their daughter.

Meanwhile, a separate source told Us Weekly that Pete, 32, and Elsie, 30, are still trying to work out what they want for the future.

"They are working things out," the insider told the outlet. "They are on their own timeframe and it's up to them to make a decision about their future."

The source added that the comedian and model are "dedicated to doing what's right for the baby" and are "rooting" for each other to succeed.

It was first reported that the couple were dating in March 2025 after they were spotted together on several occasions. They later announced in an Instagram post they were expecting their first child in July that year.

Elsie revealed the happy news with a series of photos and a video of a sonogram appointment, captioned, "Welp now everyone knows we had sex."