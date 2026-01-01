Meryl Streep: 'I'm the world's greatest whiner'

Meryl Streep has joked she's the "world's greatest whiner".

As Streep honoured her The Devil Wears Prada 2 co-star Stanley Tucci with a speech at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday, the Hollywood icon revealed they share a love of complaining.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday evening, the host asked Streep to explain her comments.

"I referred to myself as the world's greatest whiner. But that's what Stanley and I bond on, because we both complain because we basically have nothing to complain about, let's face it," the Oscar winner replied.

Streep went on to share how finding things to moan about has become a regular pastime.

"But we do enjoy b***hing about things, you know, everything," the 76-year-old star added. "Doesn't everybody like to do that? It's my hobby."

Despite their penchant for grumbling, close friends Streep and Tucci were all smiles for the 65-year-old actor's induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As Streep paid tribute to her long-time pal's career success during her speech, she touched upon his fondness for grumbling.

"Your elegance and delight in just being alive is evident when you're shaking a cocktail or rustling up dinner, but especially when you're complaining. A special relish... Stanley can really muster up a mighty grievance!" Streep quipped.