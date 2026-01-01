Dan Levy was not concerned about criticism when he released Big Mistakes

Dan Levy was not concerned about criticism when he released his new TV series, Big Mistakes.

The Schitt's Creek star and co-creator felt so "at peace" with the new crime comedy that he did not worry about how critics would respond.

Speaking to Canadian musician Peaches for Interview Magazine, Dan explained that his perspective on criticism has changed over time.

"This is one of the few times where I feel so at peace with what we all made," he said. "I feel so excited about (Big Mistakes) that I really haven't thought twice about what happens once something is out."

"I've found that criticism has become this incredibly binary thing," the Good Grief actor continued. "It's either the worst thing anyone's ever seen or the best."

Dan went on to explain that negative reviews affected him more deeply earlier in his career.

"I think reading these scathing things that have been written scared me into my shell for a long time," he shared. "It wasn't until I made this show that I realised if you are thrilled with the work that you do and you feel like what you intended to make is exactly what you're putting out into the world, you don't even think about anything other than that."

Dan added, "So I've felt this lightness going into releasing this to the world that I don't think I've ever felt before because I'm so happy."

The eight-part crime comedy, in which Dan stars alongside Taylor Ortega and Laurie Metcalf, was released on Netflix on 9 April.