Jamie Dornan admits Saturday Night Live UK was 'the most stressful week of his life'

Jamie Dornan has admitted that he had the "most stressful week of (his) life" hosting Saturday Night Live UK.

The U.K. version of the long-running U.S. sketch comedy series launched in March, and the Fifty Shades of Grey actor served as the host of the second episode on 28 March.

Reflecting on the experience, Dornan admitted to Esquire that he felt very scared about performing live on the Saturday as he worked on the opening monologue and sketches with the SNL team during the week.

"It was the most stressful week of my life but ultimately really rewarding," he shared. "As soon as I admitted to the cast how scared I was - and they told me how scared they were - it was much easier. I was like, 'It's going to be okay.'"

The Fall actor felt reassured when they performed the dress rehearsal in front of a live audience hours before the broadcast.

"Because by the end of the week, you're doing these jokes for people who work there who have heard them a million times, and they're not laughing. You're thinking, S**t, is this funny? Is any of this good?" he said of the rehearsal. "And then you get an audience and it's a totally different experience. They're laughing and you feed off it; it becomes fizzy and exciting. I mean, it's two hours before the show, but I was like, Oh right, okay, it's going to be okay. It's funny."

Guest hosts so far have included SNL alum Tina Fey, actors Riz Ahmed and Nicola Coughlan and comedian Jack Whitehall. The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood will host Saturday night's show.