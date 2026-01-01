Michaela Coel "sobbed at the end" of filming Mother Mary because she didn't want it to end.

The I May Destroy You actress stars alongside Anne Hathaway in David Lowery's new film, about a costume designer and pop star who reunite after 10 years of estrangement.

Coel enjoyed the process of making Mother Mary so much that she cried when she wrapped filming.

"It was a long shoot, but it was great. I sobbed, sobbed at the end. I didn't want it to end," she told The Hollywood Reporter, before noting that she also cried at Hathaway's last line to her character Sam when she read the script for the first time.

"I got the script and I read it in a car and I was just reading. My cousin was driving. I got to that and I broke down. It just broke me down. David Lowery's writing is witchery," she continued.

The British actress shared that she established an "instant" connection with Hathaway when they met for a casual readthrough before filming.

"It was pretty instant that we're both quite raw and open. I don't know why. I don't know what that means," she recalled. "But we read and it was very vulnerable and raw and messy. I had no fear of showing myself to her. I think perhaps she felt the same way."

As a writer-director herself, Coel also felt "quite connected" to filmmaker Lowery during the process and he showed her a couple of different versions of the film.

"David is very collaborative. I've seen a couple of different versions of this film. He's like that, and I support him, but I'm also like, 'Dude, I'm not trying to get in the edit. I trust you,'" she said of the A Ghost Story director.

"David and I, we can just sit there and talk for hours about one line or what we think something could be about," she continued. "But because David is a writer, we have a thing - we were quite connected for the duration of the project."

Mother Mary is now showing in cinemas.