Catherine O'Hara to appear posthumously in Martin Short documentary

Catherine O'Hara will star posthumously in a Martin Short documentary.

The Schitt's Creek actress will make an appearance in the upcoming Netflix documentary, "Marty, Life is Short."

Catherine and Martin first met in the early 1970s while they were both on Toronto's improv scene.

"I feel like he could improvise to eternity. Couldn't he?" she is seen saying in the trailer for the show.

Another clip shows Martin, 76, telling Catherine, "I loved you in 'Home Alone!' You were wonderful!" as she laughs.

The documentary is described as using "beautiful, intimate, never-before-seen" archival footage to illustrate Martin's life, career and relationship with grief.

Martin's daughter, Katherine Hartley Short, 42, died by suicide in February.

"In life, sometimes you hit a green light. And sometimes, for no reason, it's red," he's seen saying in the documentary about grief.

Short has suffered profound losses over the years. Most recently, he lost his daughter, Katherine Hartley Short, to suicide, in February. She was 42.

Catherine died on 30 January, with her cause of death recorded as a pulmonary embolism. However, rectal cancer was noted as the underlying cause. She was 71.

"Marty, Life is Short" will premiere on 12 May.