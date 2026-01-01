Jemima Goldsmith to marry Cameron O'Reilly after 12 months of dating

Jemima Goldsmith is engaged to multi-millionaire financier, Cameron O'Reilly.

The couple has been dating for just over a year.

Goldsmith, 52, is an award-winning screenwriter and documentary producer, and O'Reilly, 62, is an Irish-Australian financier. He is the son of international rugby star, the late Sir Anthony O'Reilly.

The couple divide their time between O'Reilly's home in Switzerland and Goldsmith's home in West London.

"They first met through work and were friends for a while before that," a source told The Mail on Sunday. "They have been together as a couple for just over a year. He's a very private person and Jemima is determined to protect that."

In 2003, O'Reilly launched private equity fund, Bayard Capital, where he was the Chief Executive before selling it to Toshiba in 2011 for $2.3 billion.

The father of four now works as an executive producer on documentaries and films, which is where he met Goldsmith.

Goldsmith was married to former cricketer turned politician, Imran Khan, from 1995 to 2004. The couple share two sons, Kasim, 20, and Sulaiman, 17.

Goldsmith is currently campaigning for Khan's release from prison in Pakistan after he was jailed in 2023 for corruption. The UN has ruled that his arrest is an "arbitrary detention in violation of international law."

The couple lived together in Pakistan, but when they divorced, she released a statement saying that his "political life made it difficult for (Jemima) to adapt to life in Pakistan."