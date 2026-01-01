Ashley Graham believes GLP-1s are 'smack in the face' to body positivity

Ashley Graham has told how she believes GLP-1s are a "smack in the face" for the body positivity movement.

The model has built her career around the body positivity movement. She believes the widespread availability of GLP-1 medication has made thinness a focus again in the fashion and entertainment industries.

"It's really disheartening," she told Marie Claire in an interview. "There was a pendulum that swung that was so body acceptance, positivity, everybody be who they want to be. And now it's going back this whole opposite way that feels like a smack in the face to the women who have felt like they've had a voice."

She added, "It goes with the times - and GLP-1s are a time... I know that there are, and there's gonna still be, women who are considered plus-size forever. This drug isn't going to wipe out a whole statistic of women."

The 38-year-old mum of three maintained she would continue her work around acceptance for women of all body shapes and sizes. "Why would I stop now and why would I get angry about the work I've done? I put my head down and I focus on the women we've built the community with."

"It's incredibly important to continue to advocate for women of all shapes, all sizes and all backgrounds to have clothes that fit... to have people who don't have confidence, have confidence in themselves. Really, confidence at the end of the day, it doesn't discriminate."

Ashley has recently released a plus-size collection with JCPenney.