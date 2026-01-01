Selma Blair vows to return to the Met Gala 'one day' amid MS battle

Selma Blair has opened up about her love of the Met Gala, and how she wants to attend again.

The actress, who was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2018, has told how much she loves the high-profile fashion event.

"I used to be a big Met Gala attendee," the Cruel Intentions star told US Weekly.

"I haven't attended in many years, but I have wonderful memories of it. My first time was with Behnaz Sarafpour, then I went a couple years with Chanel and more recently, I think, with Marc Jacobs - but that was probably 20 years ago." She added, "So I love it. I love watching what everyone's wearing and I will be watching."

She added, "One day I will be back at the Met, because I love fashion. I love wardrobes. And it is a passion of mine, so I really appreciate what they do and I think it's an amazing event."

The 53-year-old first announced her MS diagnosis on social media. "I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share," she wrote. "The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show, but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis."

She has been in remission since 2021. "That, of course, means the world to me that I'm not, at this moment, accumulating more damage in my brain," she said in a 2025 interview with Stellar magazine. "I have also made a lot of strides with the vibe of neuroplasticity. I'm very, very lucky. Everyone's experience with MS is different. I think I do have a certain place (to speak publicly). My big mouth likes to see what I can do about stigma."

The 2026 Met Gala will take place on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The dress code is Fashion Is Art, which is said to encourage sculptural, conceptual and avant-garde interpretations of the body as a walking, living, breathing canvas.