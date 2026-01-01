Charlize Theron vows her kids won't grow up spoiled

Charlize Theron has vowed her kids won't grow up spoiled.

The Apex star wants her two daughters to "get a job" as soon as they're old enough.

Charlize, 50, told the Therapuss podcast she had already made it clear to Jackson, 14, and August, 11, that they would need to understand the value of earning their own money - and they wouldn't be getting any brand-new cars for their sweet 16th birthdays.

"First of all, your first car is going to be a Datsun, because you're going to crash it," she joked, telling host Jake Shane how she talked to her girls.

"You're going to f**k it up somehow. You're a new driver. So, we're not getting, like, the nice car up front... we need a little bit of experience, and we're going to earn it."

The Oscar winner, who adopted Jackson in 2012 and August in 2015, added she had begun encouraging them to apply for service roles.

"Every time we go to Starbucks, I'm like, 'Look at this ... Do you see how friendly? You have to be that friendly every morning at 6 am. Start getting ready for it'," Charlize quipped.

In the end, she said, she just wanted to feel confident Jackson and August would be able to support themselves if they had to.

"It's too soon to kind of say where they're going to end up," Charlize pointed out.

"They just need to get a job that pays them, because I don't want to support them for the rest of life."