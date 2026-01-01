Isa Briones slams 'disrespectful' The Pitt fans

Isa Briones has slammed "disrespectful" fans of The Pitt.

The actress was horrified when TV watchers heckled her onstage during a Broadway show.

Isa, who plays second-year resident Dr Trinity Santos on the hit HBO medical drama but is also an established Broadway performer, took to social media on Saturday to directly address the problem.

"Hey, hey, hey!" she wrote in an Instagram Story. "Once again, Broadway is not a circus. Do not yell whatever you want at the performers."

The 27-year-old, currently playing mid-century singer Connie Francis in the jukebox musical Just in Time, went on to describe exactly what had riled her up the most during her performance.

"Yelling 'when are you going to finish your charts' before I sing 'Who's Sorry Now?' is f**king disrespectful to the performers onstage and your fellow audience members," she declared. "Y'all are p**sin' me off."

The heckle referred to Isa's The Pitt role, in which her character was often seen struggling to complete her administrative tasks, or "charts".

Despite her frustration, Isa managed to channel her spiritual side for the post's sign-off.

"Love and light," she wrote, "and please remember you are occupying shared spaces and watching art."