Rudy Giuliani hospitalised in 'critical condition'

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been hospitalised.

Taking to social media on Sunday, spokesperson Ted Goodman announced that the politician was in a "stable but critical condition".

Goodman didn't share any details about Giuliani's health.

"Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition," he wrote. "Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak. We do ask that you join us in prayer for America's Mayor -- Rudy Giuliani."

A short time later, U.S. President Donald Trump offered his support for Giuliani, 81, too.

"Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition," the American leader declared via his Truth Social platform. "What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL - AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Giuliani served as Mayor of New York City from 1994 until 2001.

For his leadership in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks in 2001, he was often referred to as "America's mayor".

More recently, Giuliani acted as an adviser for Trump amid his 2016 presidential campaign and later joined his personal legal team.

During the 79-year-old's first term, Giuliani was a key figure in the Trump-Ukraine political scandal, and after the 2020 presidential election, he made several false allegations about voter fraud.

In 2024, the Brooklyn native was disbarred and not allowed to practice law in New York or Washington, D.C.

Last August, Giuliani's car was rear-ended on a New Hampshire highway. He suffered arm and leg injuries in the accident.