Princess Eugenie expecting third child

Princess Eugenie has announced that she is expecting her third child with husband Jack Brooksbank.

The British royal, 36, shared the happy news in an Instagram post on Monday, posting a photo of the couple's two children, August, five, and Ernest, two, holding a sonogram image.

The caption read, "Baby Brooksbank due 2026!"

The official Royal Family Instagram account also confirmed the news in a separate post, adding that King Charles III is "delighted" by the update.

The caption read, "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer."

"August (aged 5) and Ernest (aged 2) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family," it continued. "His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news."

The baby, due sometime this summer, will be 15th in line to the throne, with Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, moving down to 16th place.

Eugenie, the youngest daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, married British executive Jack, 40, in 2018.

The couple began dating in 2010 after meeting at a ski resort in Verbier, Switzerland. After eight years together, they announced their engagement in January 2018 and married in October that year.