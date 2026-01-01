Whitney Leavitt departing The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Whitney Leavitt has confirmed she is leaving The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

According to editors at Deadline, the reality TV star announced that she is exiting the popular Hulu series amid her final performance in the Broadway musical Chicago on Sunday night.

Whitney, who appeared in all four seasons of the show, has not yet publicly commented on the move.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which follows a group of Utah-based social media influencers, was greenlit for a fifth season earlier this year.

But in March, the production was paused due to an ongoing investigation of another domestic violence allegation against castmember Taylor Frankie Paul. It's unclear when shooting will resume.

Meanwhile, Whitney has made a splash on Broadway, with her eight-week run as Roxie Hart in Chicago grossing over $8 million (£5.8 million) and earning the highest weekly box office sales in the production's history.

And it seems the former Dancing with the Stars competitor is keen to do more acting.

"I don't have this expectation to all of a sudden be in massive Oscar award-winning films," the 32-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter in March. "That's the goal, but I know it's going to take time to get there, because I want to work with people. There's actors and actresses who have been doing this for years, climbing that ladder, and I'm climbing that."