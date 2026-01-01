Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcome third child

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have welcomed their third child together.

The Holiday actress and the Good Charlotte musician announced the arrival of a baby boy, named Nautas Madden, in a post shared by Benji on Instagram on Monday.

"Cameron and I are Happy, Excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third Child, Nautas Madden," he wrote in the caption. "Welcome to the world Son!! We love life with our family- our kids are healthy & happy, and we are grateful!!"

The 47-year-old singer added, "Having a blast, sending all our best wishes- the Madden Family."

The post featured an image of a pirate ship alongside the name "Nautas Madden", as well as details about its origin and meaning.

Cameron, 53, responded in the comments with a series of star and heart emojis.

The couple, who tend to keep their family life private, are also parents to daughter Raddix, six, and son Cardinal, two.

Although she rarely shares details about her children, Cameron has previously spoken about becoming a mother later in life.

"The women who have children my age are like, literally 20 years younger and that's an interesting place to be because I'm not that age," she stated during a 2022 interview with BBC Radio 2's Michelle Visage. "And that's totally OK. But I want to feel vital like that for my child."

The Charlie's Angels star began dating Benji in May 2014 after they were introduced by Nicole Richie, who is married to his twin brother, Joel Madden.

They were reported to be engaged in December 2014 and married the following month, in January 2015.

The couple welcomed their daughter Raddix via surrogate in December 2019, followed by their son Cardinal in March 2024.