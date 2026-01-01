Rebel Wilson and wife Ramona Agruma welcome second daughter

Rebel Wilson has announced the birth of a second baby, Rose Estelle.

The Pitch Perfect actor shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, "Proud to announce the birth of our 2nd daughter Rose Estelle!

"What a gorgeous blessing to have another little girl! Now on May 4th it's now 4 of us!"

The new mother-of-two welcomed Rose with her wife, Ramona Agruma, who gave birth to the newborn.

Wilson continued, "Ramona and I are feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed to grow our family. Thank you everyone for all the well wishes."

Agruma also commented on the post, adding: "Cheers to our family! It's 4 of us now."

Wilson previously admitted she shared the news of her growing family earlier than planned, thanks to her elder daughter, Royce.

"So my one daughter, Royce, she just goes around saying everything to anybody, teachers at school, people in the grocery store. She'll be like, 'Yeah, I'm getting a baby sister,'" she revealed on the Today show.

"And then people come up, random people go, 'Oh, congratulations on the new baby.' So I thought, OK, I better put it out on social media. She's a real chatterbox."

The pair announced their second pregnancy in December, with Agruma writing, "The happiest news in our family, it will be 4 of us soon! Baby number 2 is on her way. I love you @rebelwilson."

The happy news comes amid an ongoing legal defamation case against Wilson in Sydney. The Bridesmaids star is being sued by Australian actor Charlotte MacInnes, who starred in her 2024 comedy The Deb.