Zoe Kravitz hides engagement ring on Met Gala red carpet

Zoë Kravitz has arrived at the 2026 Met Gala without giving onlookers a peek at her engagement ring.

The actor walked fashion's biggest night's red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening amid news of her engagement to Harry Styles.

Despite the ring being a hot topic, she remained coy about the reveal.

Kravitz appeared to intentionally hide her new rock from sight in a romantic black lace Saint Laurent dress.

Photos taken of the director and actor show her making use of the look's sculptural waist to hide her left hand.

She wasn't accompanied by her musician fiancé, who last attended the Met Gala in 2019. Instead, she attended with Saint Laurent creative director, Anthony Vaccarello.

She also wore Jessica McCormack jewellery and Saint Laurent black pumps, according to Vogue magazine.

People magazine confirmed on 27 April that Kravitz and Styles were engaged, eight months after they were first spotted together in public.

At the time, a source close to the couple said the two had shared the happy news with "a small circle" and that Kravitz had been showing off her ring to friends.

Speculation around Kravitz and Styles' engagement first emerged the week prior, when the two were seen walking around London together. In photos, Kravitz was sporting a large sparkler on her left ring finger.