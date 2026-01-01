Beanie Feldstein expecting first child

Beanie Feldstein is pregnant.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Booksmart actress announced that she and her wife, Bonnie-Chance Roberts, are expecting their first child together.

"Limited Edition Scouse Beanie Baby coming soon!!" they captioned a joint post, referring to Bonnie-Chance's hometown of Liverpool, England.

In one sweet snap, Beanie cradles her growing bump, while in another image, the couple poses together, with Bonnie-Chance putting her hand on her wife's stomach.

The pair also posted a photo of a cake decorated with white icing and pale pink ribbons.

"B + B are having a baby," the text reads.

They didn't share the baby's sex or due date.

Following the happy news, a number of celebrities posted congratulatory messages.

"Luckiest baby. And I'm finally a grandma!!!!" wrote Booksmart director Olivia Wilde, with Amanda Seyfried adding: "Oh yes yes. Congratulations!"

And Beanie's longtime friend, Ben Platt, declared, "The universe is healing."

The Lady Bird star met producer Bonnie-Chance on the set of the 2019 film, How to Build a Girl.

They got engaged in June 2022 and married the following May.

Beanie, 32, is currently promoting her debut children's book, Teeny and Tilly.

The project is set to be released on 19 May.