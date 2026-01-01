Taraji P. Henson criticises celebrities attending 2026 Met Gala

Taraji P. Henson has slammed celebrities for attending this year's Met Gala as it is sponsored by Amazon boss Jeff Bezos.

The Empire actress commented on content creator Meredith Lynch's Instagram post in which she called out celebrities for attending the annual Met Gala this year because it was sponsored by billionaire Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos, who were also honorary co-chairs.

In her video, Lynch delivered "a warning for celebs" and urged them not to wear "ICE Out" badges - which protest against America's Immigration and Customs Enforcement - to the "Jeff Bezos-backed" Met Gala because "Jeff Bezos is part of the reason we're in this f**king mess".

While she acknowledged that the annual gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, Lynch added that it is "wild to me that this event is sponsored by Jeff Bezos, who has backed (President) Trump, who has slashed arts funding".

Henson commented on the post, posting clapping emojis and writing, "I am so confused by some ppl that are going. I am just like WTF ARE WE DOING!?!?!?!"

Model Bella Hadid, who did not attend this year's event, also liked Lynch's post.

On her Instagram Stories, the Oscar-nominated actress also reshared a post that compared photos of Bezos' $500 million (£370 million) superyacht to the working conditions in Amazon warehouses. Over the top of the image, she wrote, "Enjoy the MET."

Henson has attended the Met Gala multiple times, including in 2015, 2021 and 2025.

Despite the outrage over Bezos' involvement, the fashion extravaganza was attended by famous faces including Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Rihanna, Bad Bunny, Anne Hathaway and Margot Robbie.

This year's Met Gala had the theme Fashion is Art, tied to the museum's Costume Art exhibition. According to reports, the event raised a record $42 million (£31 million).