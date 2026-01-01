Christopher Nolan keen to work with Tom Holland again after The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan is keen to work with Tom Holland again after making The Odyssey.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker often collaborates with the same actors, such as Michael Caine, Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Cillian Murphy, Robert Pattinson and Anne Hathaway.

The Odyssey marks his first time working with Spider-Man actor Holland - and it may not be the last.

"Tom Holland, who is also amazing, who I've not worked with before, but I would love to work with again," Nolan said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night. "I mean, he's just an incredible talent, as everybody else but me knew before I got into it with him. He's so, so great."

Holland plays Telemachus, the son of Damon's Odysseus and Hathaway's Penelope, in Nolan's adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic.

Holland joins returning Nolan collaborators Hathaway, Pattinson and Damon, as well as fellow first-timers Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Mia Goth and Jon Bernthal.

Elsewhere in the interview, Nolan joked that he "tried (Damon) out a couple of times" on his earlier films Interstellar and Oppenheimer before giving him the lead in The Odyssey.

Dubbing him "one of the greats", the Inception filmmaker continued, "I got that thrill of being able to call him up and say, 'How about Odysseus?' It's a one-word pitch; it's right there. I warned him, I said, 'It's going to be very hard.' He's like, 'Yeah, I know, I know.' (I said,) 'No, it's going to be VERY hard.'"

Nolan noted that it was "an incredibly challenging movie" for everybody, but in "all the right ways".

After host Colbert pointed out that several of his stars have played superheroes before, the director drew parallels between the ancient Greek epic and modern comic book franchises.

"The thing about Homer, it is the Marvel of its day. It's very direct, this desire for us to feel or believe that gods could walk amongst us, and I think the modern comic book is kind of our expression of that," he explained.

Nolan appeared on the show to premiere a new trailer of The Odyssey, which will be released in cinemas on 17 July.