Nicholas Brendon's cause of death revealed

Nicholas Brendon's cause of death has been confirmed following his death at the age of 54.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor died on 20 March, with his family announcing at the time that he had passed away in his sleep from natural causes at his home in Indiana.

More than a month later, an autopsy report obtained by Us Weekly and Page Six revealed that Brendon died from atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, meaning his arteries had narrowed and hardened, and his heart had suffered damage.

Acute pneumonia and a prior heart attack were listed as contributing factors.

The report also noted that the cause of death, which was ruled natural, involved a 90 per cent blockage of his right coronary artery.

Meanwhile, People reported that the Putnam County Coroner's Office is currently awaiting the results of a toxicology report.

Coroner Todd Zeiner noted in a statement that there "were no signs of foul play, and nothing at the scene indicated the death was anything other than natural".

He added that "family members reported a history of cardiac issues".

Brendon, who struggled with substance abuse over the years, had been open about his health struggles. He revealed in 2023 that he had suffered a heart attack and had been diagnosed with a congenital heart defect.

In a statement released at the time of his death, Brendon's family said they were "heartbroken" by his passing.

"Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years, Nicky has found his passion in painting and art," they continued. "Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create."

The family concluded by asking for privacy as they "grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart".

Brendon was best known for his role as Xander Harris across all seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, starring alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar and Alyson Hannigan between 1997 and 2003.