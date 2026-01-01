Daniel Radcliffe and Rose Byrne lead 2026 Tony Award nominees

Daniel Radcliffe and Rose Byrne are among the big names nominated for this year's Tony Awards.

The Harry Potter star has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for his role in the one-man show Every Brilliant Thing. He previously won Best Featured Actor in a Musical at the 2024 Tony Awards for Merrily We Roll Along.

Meanwhile, the Bridesmaids star has landed her first Tony Award, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play, for the revival of the Noel Coward production Fallen Angels. According to Gold Derby, she is the 17th actress to be nominated for an Oscar and a Tony in the same year, following her Best Actress nod for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You.

Other notable nominees include John Lithgow for his portrayal of famed author Roald Dahl in Giant, for which he won the Olivier Award last year, Mark Strong and Lesley Manville for Oedipus, Luke Evans for Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show, Carrie Coon for Bug, and Nathan Lane, Christopher Abbott and Laurie Metcalf for Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman.

The Lost Boys - a musical adaptation of the 1987 vampire movie - and Schmigadoon! - based on the musical Apple TV series - lead this year's nominations with 12 each, including Best Musical. Other nominees in the category include Titaníque and Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York).

Ragtime follows closely behind with 11 nods, including Best Revival of a Musical, a category which also features Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show and Cats: The Jellicle Ball.

The competition for Best Play is between The Balusters, Giant, Liberation and Little Bear Ridge Road, while the shortlist for Best Revival of a Play includes Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, Becky Shaw, Every Brilliant Thing, Fallen Angels and Oedipus.

The 2026 Tony Awards will be hosted by Pink at Radio City Music Hall in New York on 7 June.

Here are the key nominees:

Best Musical:

The Lost Boys

Schmigadoon!

Titaníque

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Play:

The Balusters

Giant

Liberation

Little Bear Ridge Road

Best Revival of a Play:

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Becky Shaw,

Every Brilliant Thing

Fallen Angels

Oedipus

Best Revival of a Musical:

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Ragtime

Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical:

Nicholas Christopher, Chess

Luke Evans, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

Joshua Henry, Ragtime

Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical:

Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!

Stephanie Hsu, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

Caissie Levy, Ragtime

Marla Mindelle, Titaníque

Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play:

Will Harrison, Punch

Nathan Lane, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

John Lithgow, Giant

Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing

Mark Strong, Oedipus

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play:

Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels

Carrie Coon, Bug

Susannah Flood, Liberation

Lesley Manville, Oedipus

Kelli O'Hara, Fallen Angels

Best Book of a Musical:

The Lost Boys, David Hornsby and Chris Hoch

Schmigadoon!, Cinco Paul

Titaníque, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Jim Barne and Kit Buchan

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre:

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, Music: Caroline Shaw

August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone, Music: Steve Bargonetti

The Lost Boys, Music & Lyrics: The Rescues

Schmigadoon!, Music & Lyrics: Cinco Paul

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Music & Lyrics: Jim Barne and Kit Buchan