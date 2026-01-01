Javier Bardem hails 'amazing' and 'beautiful' Vicky Cristina Barcelona co-star

Javier Bardem feels "blessed" to be married to Penelope Cruz.

The 57-year-old actor has been married to Penelope, 52, since 2010, and Javier feels fortunate to "be at the same time, in the same place, in life" as the Oscar-winning actress.

Speaking to Variety, Javier - who previously starred alongside Penelope and Scarlett Johansson in the Woody Allen-directed film Vicky Cristina Barcelona - explained: "She’s a woman I’m so blessed by having had the chance to be at the same time, in the same place, in life."

Javier admitted to having huge admiration for his wife, who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance in Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

He said: "It’s important that you respect and support your partner, but also that you admire that person for what she is, for what she does.

"Penelope is an amazing, beautiful, good human being — the way she relates to her family, to her friends, to our kids, to me, to herself. It’s been a lot of years, and I haven’t seen a hint of malice in her."

Javier actually feels fortunate to be married to the award-winning movie star.

He shared: "On top of that, she’s amazingly f****** beautiful! When I see her being photographed on some magazines, I go, Is that my wife? Jesus, is it? It must be!"

Meanwhile, Penelope previously revealed that she'd love to star in a superhero movie.

The acclaimed actress admitted that she's open to the idea of appearing in a superhero film.

Penelope told Variety: "If it’s something interesting, why not? It’s fun.

"As you could imagine, that’s what my kids ask me sometimes, ‘Are you ever going to do that, mom?’ Because I’ve done so much drama and so many films I can’t show to them yet."

Penelope was also keen to make a musical movie, and she was already looking forward to the challenge.

The actress shared: "I’m going to do one soon, I think.

"I was very fortunate to do Nine with Rob Marshall. I had an incredible time. It forced me to go back to dancing to five hours a day. We’re planning something that makes me very happy."

Penelope has worked with Javier at various points in her career - but she doesn't want to work with the award-winning actor "all of the time".

She previously told Collider: "There is a lot of trust and there is a similar way of working, so of course, it's a great experience.

"But it's not something we want to do, all of the time, even if it's more convenient. We'll only do it when it makes perfect sense, like in this piece or Loving Pablo."