Angelina Jolie scores points over Brad Pitt in interminable legal battle

Angelina Jolie has scored a legal win over Brad Pitt in their ongoing Château Miraval battle.

On Monday, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge decided that Pitt can't force Jolie to turn over a set of private emails tied to the sale of her stake in the French winery, siding with the Lara Croft star that the communications are protected, Page Six reports.

Paul Murphy, counsel for Jolie, shared in a statement with the outlet, "This is an important victory for Ms Jolie. The decision shows that Mr Pitt was completely out of bounds when he sought access to obviously privileged documents.

"This is part of Mr Pitt's pattern of demanding control over anything Angelina. We are extremely gratified that both the Court of Appeal and the trial court ultimately put a stop to it."

The judge denied Pitt's motion without prejudice, meaning he could raise the issue again later.

Château Miraval is a 1,200-acre estate in Provence, France. The winery is acclaimed for its organic Miraval Rosé.

Bought by Pitt and Jolie in 2011, it served as their wedding venue before becoming the focus of a bitter legal battle following their divorce.

Pitt filed a 2022 lawsuit claiming his ex-wife had sold her share of Miraval despite a prior agreement that neither would do so unless the other person approved. Jolie denied that agreement and responded by filing a countersuit, claiming the actor-producer has been "waging a vindictive war" against her.

The court ruling marks the latest twist in the F1 star's long-running push to gain access to communications tied to Jolie's 2021 sale.

The Moneyball actor finalised his long-running divorce from the Maleficent star in December 2024.