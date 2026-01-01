NEWS Jesse Williams secretly marries Spanish actor Alejandra Onieva Newsdesk Share with :





Jesse Williams quietly married Spanish actor Alejandra Onieva some months ago in a private ceremony.

According to TMZ, the former Grey's Anatomy star and his bride opted for a low-key wedding, avoiding public announcements and keeping details tightly controlled.



Williams and Onieva met in 2025 while starring opposite each other in the series Hotel Costiera, which was filmed on Italy's Amalfi Coast. By early autumn last year, they were seen together in Madrid. They later attended a premiere in Rome and made a joint appearance at the San Sebastián Film Festival in Spain.



The marriage marks a new chapter for Williams following his divorce from real estate agent Aryn Drake-Lee, which was finalised in 2020 after several years of legal disputes.



What began as a relatively quiet split in 2017 escalated into a prolonged court battle over custody, finances and co-parenting arrangements. Drake-Lee sought sole custody at one stage, while Williams challenged the terms of his parenting time, leading to mediation and court oversight.



In 2018, Williams was ordered to pay more than $50,000 (£37,000) per month in spousal support, in addition to child support, prompting further legal challenges.



The case continued to draw media attention even after the divorce was finalised, with both parties later ordered to participate in a "high conflict parents" programme as disputes persisted.



Onieva is a well-known Spanish actor with a strong presence in European television. She recently starred in Netflix's Alta Mar.

