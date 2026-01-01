Catherine, Princess of Wales books first overseas trip since cancer diagnosis

Catherine, Princess of Wales is set to travel to Italy next week for her first official overseas visit since undergoing treatment for cancer.

Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday that the wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince William will carry out a two-day visit to Reggio Emilia in northern Italy, as part of her work focusing on early childhood development, the central theme of her public work.

The visit will centre on the Reggio Emilia approach, which places relationships, the environment and community at the heart of a child's development and has influenced schools around the world.

"The princess is very much looking forward to visiting Italy next week and seeing first-hand how the Reggio Emilia approach creates environments where nature and loving human relationships come together to support children's development," a Kensington Palace spokesperson stated.

The Princess revealed in 2024 that she was undergoing chemotherapy for an unspecified form of cancer, and shared last year that she was in remission.

Since her illness, she has significantly reduced her official workload, saying she was taking each day as it comes.

While her public appearances have gradually increased, she has not joined Prince William on any recent foreign trips.

The pair have three children: Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight.