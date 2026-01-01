The Summer I Turned Pretty movie director urges fans to stay away from set

The Summer I Turned Pretty movie director and co-writer Jenny Han has asked fans to stay away from the set.

Han, who is directing the movie continuation of the TV show she created, issued a plea to fans on Instagram after photos and videos of stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno filming the project surfaced on social media.

In her statement, the author explained to fans that their presence on the set was affecting production.

"When people come to set, film, and share videos, it disrupts the work. It makes it harder for actors to get into character and causes unnecessary anxiety for them," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "We often have to stop production to clear crowds from the shot, which breaks the crew's focus. This story means a lot to me, and I know it means a lot to you, too. I want to give you the best version of this movie. Please help protect our process."

She also shared a video from the team at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, which showed the words "Privacy Please" written in the sand on a beach.

"We love the excitement, but sharing locations and visiting set disrupts filming and creates real safety concerns for our cast and crew," the caption reads. "We're working hard to create a protected bubble to make the best movie possible. Please help us protect the magic of Cousins until it's ready to be shared."

The Summer I Turned Pretty, set in the fictional town of Cousins Beach, is based on Han's trilogy of books. The coming-of-age romantic drama series ran for three series between 2022 and 2025, and the movie will wrap up the story.

The movie continuation was announced after the series finale aired in September last year.

Han, who co-wrote the film screenplay with Sarah Kucserka, said at the time, "There is another big milestone left in (Tung's character) Belly's journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due. I'm so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans."