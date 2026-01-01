Victoria Beckham defends 'Brand Beckham' amid estrangement from son Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham has defended "Brand Beckham" amid her estrangement from her son Brooklyn Beckham.

In a bombshell statement in January, the eldest Beckham child confirmed his estrangement from his family and insisted he didn't want to reconcile with them.

In his statement, the 27-year-old claimed that "Brand Beckham comes first" and his family values "public promotion and endorsements above all else".

During an appearance on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast this week, the former Spice Girl insisted that she and husband David never intended to start a brand.

"People talk about 'Brand Beckham - that has happened so organically," she said, before detailing their separate brand deals. "So when people talk about 'Brand Beckham', that was never something that we even discussed."

"We don't have any deals together. David does what David does, I do what I do," the fashion designer continued. "That's the way it's always been. We have very different interests. I think it was the outside world that really talked about 'Brand Beckham'. That's never really how we saw it. We're just doing what we do."

The mother of four added that they tried to protect their children as they grew up in the public eye and were never "pushy".

"Our children have had a very different upbringing to myself and David and I think the world is also a very different place now to what it was when they were younger," she stated.

"We've always tried to protect the children as much as we can, we've always been very close."

In his statement, Brooklyn claimed that he had been controlled by his parents for years and "performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships" had been a key fixture of his life.

He also accused his parents of trying to ruin his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz, and Victoria of sabotaging his first dance at his 2022 wedding by dancing inappropriately on him.

Victoria and David, who got married in 1999, are also parents to Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 14.