Matthew Perry's Friends scripts go up for auction

A trove of Matthew Perry's personal items, including 26 Friends scripts, are being sold at auction.

The late actor's estate has teamed up with Heritage Auctions for a charity auction to raise money for his namesake non-profit organisation, The Matthew Perry Foundation, which aims to reduce the stigma around addiction.

Among the items are a collection of 26 scripts for Friends episodes including The One With Ross's Tan, The One Where Joey Speaks French and the two-part series finale, The Last One. In addition, Warner Bros. officials have donated the scripts for the pilot episode and the first part of The Last One, signed by Perry and his co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Other Friends memorabilia includes a photo album titled The One With the Last Supper, with a letter from "Jenny" in the back, and a replica of the yellow frame which appeared around the peephole in Monica's apartment.

In addition, Perry's 1995 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Television Comedy Series is up for auction, alongside artwork by Banksy and Mel Bochner.

According to Heritage Auctions, net proceeds from the sale will "advance Matthew's most meaningful legacy: building a future free from addiction stigma, where every person seeking recovery has access to the care, resources and the community they need to thrive".

"Matthew believed addiction should be met with compassion and science, not stigma and silence," said Lisa Kasteler Calio, CEO of The Matthew Perry Foundation. "This auction fuels the foundation's work to expand access to evidence-based care and confront stigma. It is one more way we ensure that no one has to fight this disease alone."

Proxy bidding opened on Tuesday, while the auction will take place online and in person in Dallas, Texas on 5 June.

Perry, who had battled substance abuse throughout his life, died on 28 October 2023 at the age of 54 due to the acute effects of ketamine.