Blake Lively didn't get any money in Justin Baldoni settlement - report

Blake Lively reportedly didn't get paid any compensation in her settlement with Justin Baldoni.

On Monday, the actress and her It Ends with Us co-star and director announced that they had decided to settle a lawsuit related to a dispute between the pair over allegations of smear campaigns and a hostile work environment on the set of the 2024 film.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

But on Tuesday, editors at TMZ reported that Lively "got no money" in the settlement.

The former Gossip Girl star brought in a new team of lawyers from Susman Godfrey in the latest round of negotiations, with a trial being scheduled to start on 18 May.

And according to Page Six, Lively and Baldoni's lawyers made $60 million (£44 million) "combined".

Representatives for Lively, 38, have not yet commented on the report, however, Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, declined to discuss details.

"I can't talk about the terms of the settlement, but what I can tell you is that he is ecstatic, that both (Wayfarer CEO Jamey Heath) and Justin are ecstatic at the results of this and the settlement itself, they are very pleased with where this ended up," he told Extra.

Last month, Judge Lewis Liman threw out 10 of Lively's 13 civil claims, including all allegations of harassment.

The ruling left three claims - retaliation, aiding and abetting retaliation, and breach of contract - to be decided by a jury at trial.

Baldoni, 42, denied all allegations filed against him and his Wayfarer Studios production company.

In a joint statement, the pair noted they "remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments".

"The end product, the movie It Ends With Us, is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors - and all survivors - is a goal that we stand behind," they commented. "We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognise concerns raised by Ms Lively deserved to be heard... It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online."

Blake attended the 2026 Met Gala in an archival Versace gown just hours after the settlement was announced.