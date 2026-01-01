Scream star Melissa Barrera reveals who she wants to work with

Melissa Barrera has "lists of all the people" she wants to work with.

The 35-year-old actress has written a lesbian romance and she's now focused on "finding good companies to partner with".

Speaking to Variety, Melissa - who was previously dropped from Scream 7 amid allegations of making antisemitic remarks - explained: "It was meant to be a romcom and then I got inspired, and it became less of a romcom and more of a romance.

"I’m focused now on building a slate, producing, and finding good companies to partner with. I want to give opportunities to good people. I have lists of all the people I want to work with."

Asked who appears on her lists, Melissa replied: "I kept track of the people who vocally came out and said something to defend me at the time.

"Susan Sarandon. Tatiana Maslany. Hannah Einbinder. Poppy Liu. Obviously, Javier Bardem would be a dream to work with. He doesn’t need me to give him any opportunities.

"But yes, I have lists. I do believe in building a network of people who are like-minded. And for me, this is Chapter 2."

Melissa was widely criticised over comments she made on social media about the situation in Gaza. The actress always denied allegations of antisemitism, but she's now admitted to suffering an "identity crisis" at the time.

She said: "When, all of a sudden, I found myself in a position where potentially everything could be taken from me and I would never work again, I had an identity crisis.

"I was like, 'I am ‘the actress.’ What am I without that?' So, I really had to dig in. And I had a lot of people around me like my family — my sisters, my husband, my mother — who were reminding me, 'You’re so much more than that.'

"And after I came out of that hole, I was like, 'You know what? I got to that point in my career because I’m a badass, and I can do that in any industry.

"If I have to change careers and do something else, I know that I will achieve success and be great at what I do.'"

Melissa - who played Sam Carpenter in the slasher films Scream and Scream VI - has relished the challenge of rebuilding her career in recent years.

The actress admits that the setback "reignited" her fire and ambition.

She said: "I love the challenge of starting over.

"It also reminded me of that hunger that I had when I was younger and starting out that had kind of dissipated. It reignited that for me. I wanted to fight for things again."