Jennifer Lopez relists home she shared with Ben Afflect at discounted price

Jennifer Lopez has put the sprawling Beverly Hills mansion she once shared with ex-husband Ben Affleck back on the market.

The listing comes with a significant price cut, just weeks after Affleck gifted the Let's Get Loud singer his share of the home.

Documents filed in April revealed that the former couple had amended their property settlement agreement from the divorce in order to give Lopez full ownership of the sprawling estate.

She has now relisted for a third time with an asking price of $49.95 million (£36.4 million).

The star couple purchased the property for $60.9 million (£44.8 million) in May 2023, less than a year after they married, and reportedly spent further millions turning it into their dream marital sanctuary.

A year later, the home was back on the market with an asking price of $68 million (£50 million), and soon after, it was revealed that the two stars had gone their separate ways.

By May 2025, the exes had dropped their asking price to $59.95 million (£44 million), before delisting the home just two months later.

It now seems that Lopez is ready to bid farewell to the enormous abode once and for all, putting it back on the market with a steep discount.

The listing describes the property as the "the ultimate celebrity compound", complete with soaring ceilings, tennis court and resort-style pool.

"Set within one of the city's most secure gated enclaves, this newly rebuilt estate spans five acres on a commanding promontory, opening to sweeping mountain views and complete seclusion," the description notes.