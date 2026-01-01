Sarah Ramos expecting first baby with husband Matt Spicer

Sarah Ramos has announced that she and husband Matt Spicer are expecting their first baby together.

The Parenthood star also shared a look behind the scenes at her baby shower.

"Surprise! If you're not surprised I'm pregnant, act like it!" Ramos captioned the Instagram post.

"I have no good photos with the father of my child lol, just a ton with the shower guests of honour."

The Bear actor posted a carousel of shots from the shower, including showing off her growing baby bump in a cropped blouse, and a photo of a rainbow sprinkle-covered cake that read 'Baby Spice'.

Ramos's celebrity pals were quick to congratulate the TV star in the comments section of her post.

Elle Fanning wrote, "Congratulations!" while her former Midnight, Texas costar François Arnaud shared a heart-eye emoji.

Fellow Parenthood alum Mae Whitman chimed in, "Weeeeee congrats budge!"

The news comes more than five years after Ramos and Spice tied the knot. They married in an elopement ceremony in Las Vegas in October 2020, having been engaged for just over a year.

As of May 2026, Ramos is a series regular on the NBC drama Chicago Med, on which she plays Dr Caitlin Lenox.