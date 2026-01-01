Dawson's Creek home sells for $2.7 million

The house made famous by cult '90s TV show Dawson's Creek has sold.

The North Carolina home of lead character Dawson Leery, played by the late James Van Der Beek, changed hands for $2.73 million (£2 million), more than half a million dollars under the original listing price of $3.25 million (£2.42 million).

Listing agent Jill Sabourin explained to Mansion Global that the sellers wanted to prioritise buyers who would preserve the many memories the family had made there.

"This was never just about selling a house," she noted. "This was about helping a family pass along a home filled with memories, history and meaning. We are grateful the buyers see the value in preserving that story."

The home's white façade, wide porch and iconic dock "became central to the show's story, an instantly recognisable symbol of coastal life and coming-of-age nostalgia", the listing read.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 1.7 acre property was heavily featured on Dawson's Creek, which centred around aspiring filmmaker Dawson and his tight-knit group of friends: Pacey, played by Joshua Jackson; Joey, played by Katie Holmes; and Jen, played by Michelle Williams.

Offscreen, the home had been owned by a family of artists since the 19th century.

"Our home has remained in the family since it was built in 1880," the family members wrote in an Instagram post announcing the sale.

"Our mom, Margaret, was here for all of the years of the filming of Dawson's Creek, and she was dearly loved by all of the cast and crew, and her love was reflected in the series. That is why her house was the true star of the wildly popular show."

The statement noted that Margaret had recently died, and that the family was "heartbroken to leave".