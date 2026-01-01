Savannah Guthrie deserts Today mid-show as missing mum clocks 95 days

Savannah Guthrie abruptly left her post 90 minutes into Wednesday's Today show.

Her co-anchor Craig Melvin told viewers after her departure, "Savannah had to leave a little early. She'll be right back tomorrow, though."

It's unclear why the news anchor had to leave her post, but it comes amid a flurry of renewed speculation in the case of the disappearance of her mother, Nancy.

A one-hour documentary, titled NewsNation Presents: The Nancy Guthrie Mystery, which aired on Wednesday, saw a clinical and forensic psychologist, a criminologist and behaviour analyst, and a criminal profiler coming together to share insight into the case and its progress.

Guthrie returned to Today in April following a two-month absence, during which she spent time with her family.

Nancy, 84, was reported missing from her Arizona home on 1 February. Police believe she was taken from the residence, recovering surveillance footage of a masked individual approaching Nancy's house prior to her disappearance.

Guthrie and her siblings, Camron and Annie, have since shared multiple public pleas for the safe return of their mother.

"Someone needs to do the right thing," Guthrie told her former co-anchor Hoda Kotb in a March interview. "We are in agony. It is unbearable."