Rudy Giuliani out of ICU after hospitalisation for pneumonia

Former New York City Mayor, Rudy Giuliani, is recuperating from a severe case of pneumonia.

Last weekend, spokesperson Ted Goodman announced that the politician was in a "critical but stable condition" in hospital.

But in a statement posted to X on Wednesday, Goodman confirmed that Giuliani was out of the intensive care unit (ICU).

"Mayor Rudy Giuliani is out of the ICU and will spend some time recovering before leaving the hospital," he wrote. "The mayor and his family appreciate the outpouring of love and prayers sent his way. Mayor Giuliani - the man who took down the Mafia, saved New York City, and ran toward the towers on September 11th - is the same fighter he's always been, and he's winning this fight."

Goodman went on to thank Giuliani's fans for their ongoing support.

"The power of prayer is working. The mayor feels it. We feel it. Please keep them coming for America's Mayor, Rudy Giuliani," the representative added.

Earlier this week, Goodman also revealed that Giuliani had been battling pneumonia.

He noted the 81-year-old was susceptible to respiratory illness after being diagnosed with "restrictive airway disease" after responding at Ground Zero after the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

"This condition adds complications to any respiratory illness, and the virus quickly overwhelmed his body, requiring mechanical ventilation to maintain adequate oxygen and stabilize his condition," he explained.

And in an interview for Fox News this week, Dr. Maria Ryan shared that Giuliani was given the last rites by a priest when he was on a ventilator.

However, he is now breathing on his own and "doing much better".

Giuliani served as Mayor of New York City from 1994 until 2001.

More recently, the Brooklyn native worked as an advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump.

During the 79-year-old's first term, Giuliani was a key figure in the Trump-Ukraine political scandal, and after the 2020 presidential election, he made several false allegations about voter fraud.

In 2024, the father-of-two was disbarred and not allowed to practice law in New York or Washington, D.C.