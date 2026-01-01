Meghan, Duchess of Sussex celebrates Prince Archie's birthday with rare photos

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has marked her son Prince Archie's seventh birthday by sharing two photos.

Returning to Instagram on Wednesday, the As Ever entrepreneur posted a sweet throwback snap of her husband, Prince Harry, cradling their eldest child as a newborn.

The Duke of Sussex is seen sitting on a couch with a tiny Archie wrapped in a blanket.

Meghan also uploaded a cute image of Archie and his four-year-old sister, Princess Lilibet, playing on a beach - showcasing the siblings' red hair.

"7 years later...happy birthday to our sweet boy," she wrote in the caption.

The 44-year-old didn't share any further details of how the family celebrated Archie's special day.

Since stepping down as working royals in 2020, the Duke and Duchess have been based in Montecito, California.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2023, Harry shared that he was amazed that both of his children inherited his red hair.

"Definitely my mum. The ginger gene is a strong one! The Spencer gene is very, very strong," the 41-year-old smiled, referring to the family of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. "I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship (with Meghan) that should this go the distance and we have kids that there's no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife's genes, but I was wrong. Go gingers!"