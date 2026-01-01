LeAnn Rimes shuts down Real Housewives of Beverly Hills rumours

LeAnn Rimes has shut down speculation that she's joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Can't Fight the Moonlight singer has addressed reports suggesting she's been in talks with Bravo officials about joining the long-running reality show.

She shut down the news in the comments of an Instagram video discussing the rumours.

In a clip from the Morally Corrupt Bravo Show podcast, The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay said, "The rumour is Leann Rimes' name is being floated around to Beverly Hills. To that I'll say, as a fellow Dallas girl, I'll take it! Sign her up!"

Setting the record straight, LeAnn wrote in the comments, "omg, dying! SCHOOL QUEEN... no, no.... no housewives for me. Playing dixie on 911 nashville is drama enough for me (sic)."

LeAnn, 43, has played Dixie Bennings on the TV show 9-1-1: Nashville since last year.

Her comment comes shortly after former RHOBH cast member Brandi Glanville blasted LeAnn for joining the show.

"I hope it's true about RHOBH," she wrote via X on Wednesday. "I mean, she got everything else of mine - husband, kids, boobs, bronco, random illnesses. She might as well just be a housewife and finish it off once and for all."

LeAnn met her current husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, on the set of the 2009 TV film Northern Lights when they were both married to other people - her to dancer Dean Sheremet and Eddie to Brandi. Amid affair rumours, they got divorced from their respective partners and tied the knot in 2011, with LeAnn becoming the stepmother of Eddie and Brandi's sons Mason, 22, and Jake, 19.

Brandi was a cast member on RHOBH from 2011 to 2016 and again in 2019 and 2020.