Ted Danson 'humbled' after suffering 'health scare'

Ted Danson has insisted he is "totally fine" after recently suffering a "health scare".

During an interview with Valerie Bertinelli for his Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast this week, the Cheers actor revealed that he had been unwell.

"I had a bit of a health scare. I'm totally fine, but it was like, 'Oh, that's real,'" he began. "And it was humbling. Mortality is the real deal, you know. It's not just a rumour. Ted Danson doesn't get a free pass. Love his work, but..."

Ted, 78, didn't disclose the exact details of his health crisis.

However, he maintained that he hadn't "f**ked up in some way" and the ordeal was a shock.

"It was very humbling and calming, and I'm fine," The Good Place star emphasised. "I think it was the best thing that could have happened to me, and I'm doing some things differently."

Elsewhere in the chat, the Hollywood icon noted that he and wife Mary Steenburgen, 73, had taken up the practice of meditation. The couple, who wed in 1995, now meditate twice a day.

"What it's done for me, the biggest gift of all: You can be curious about other people," he added. "You can listen, you can be supportive, caring, you can witness them. And I do believe that the rest of my life is to be curious and listen. That's the best thing I can offer."

Most recently, Ted has been starring in the Netflix comedy series A Man on the Inside. The show has been renewed for a third season.