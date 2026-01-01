Rachel Zegler to star alongside Adrien Brody in Last Dance

Rachel Zegler is set to star alongside Adrien Brody in the music-filled father-daughter drama Last Dance.

The West Side Story actress will play the daughter of Brody's Broadway composer in Brazilian filmmaker Karim Aïnouz's next film.

According to Deadline, Last Dance is the first known project accepted by Brody since he won his second Best Actor Oscar for The Brutalist in early 2025.

The film will also star Pitch Perfect's Ben Platt, who is writing original music for it, while Zegler will perform the original tracks.

Last Dance marks a reunion for Zegler and Platt, who recently starred in a concert version of the Broadway musical, The Last Five Years, in London, New York and Los Angeles.

Addressing the news on Instagram, Platt told his followers he was "honored to be wearing both hats" in the movie, and Zegler revealed that she had been "chipping away" at the project since 2021, when screenwriter Emily Ziff Griffin published her autobiographical New Yorker article The Last Dance with My Dad.

"We're so excited it's real!!!!!!!" she added.

Last Dance, written by Griffin from her 2021 article, stars Brody as a celebrated Broadway composer named Elliot who takes his daughter Emma (Zegler) on a gay cruise through the Caribbean in 1991.

"Emma, the only straight woman on board, experiences an unexpected first love with a young crew member," reads the synopsis. "But beneath the joy and abandon, the AIDS crisis casts an ever-deepening shadow. As Elliot retreats from the devastating reality of his illness, father and daughter are forced to confront the unspoken truths between them."

Aïnouz, known for English-language films such as Fireband and Rosebush Pruning, told the outlet that he was "thrilled" to bring the "universal and urgent tale" to the big screen.

"It is an honour to collaborate with such exquisite talent in order to bring this movie to life in a time where, more than ever, we need fables of hope," he added.

Since coming off her critically acclaimed, award-winning run in Evita in London last year, Zegler has shot the comedy She Gets It From Me. She is currently filming Lin-Manuel Miranda's movie musical Octet, and will return to Evita for its Broadway transfer in 2027.

Meanwhile, Brody is currently starring in the Broadway play, The Fear of 13.