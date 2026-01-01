Will Happy Death Day 3 happen? Jessica Rothe reveals all...

Jessica Rothe has had a meeting with writer-and-director Christopher Landon about making Happy Death Day 3 and she has spilled that he has come up with an "incredible end" for the trilogy.

The 38-year-old actress' breakthrough role was playing college student Tree Gelbman in 2017's Happy Death Day which sees her character caught in a time loop and murdered over over again by a masked killer.

Jessica reprised her role as Tree in 2019's Happy Death Day 2U and she has revealed that she and Landon have had a discussion about making a third film and she is totally onboard with returning as Tree and giving the fans of the franchise a fitting conclusion to the story of the popular 'final girl'.

In an interview with ComingSoon, she said: "I actually just had dinner with Chris Landon, and we have a sneaky plan, and it’s not even that sneaky of a plan; it’s just that we feel incredibly passionately about making the third film happen. So, we are dedicated to do the legwork on our end in terms of developing it and getting it to where it needs to be so that it becomes a no-brainer for the studio. Because Chris feels really strongly, and I agree, he’s come up with an incredible, incredible end of the trilogy and a way to kind of perfectly cap the movies.

"I just love Tree, and I want to give her her final day, although, because she’s a final girl, I’m sure there is no final day. Like it could just keep going and going and going. But yeah, we both feel very passionately about it. And so I want to tell the fans, thank you for your patience, and we are working on it, but I don’t think that they’ll be disappointed."

Jessica has returned to the horror genre for her latest movie Affection, in which she plays a woman named Ellie who is plagued by seizures which destroy her memory to the point where she cannot recognise her husband and daughter.

The actress admits there were many difficult scenes to shoot because the director BZ Meza wanted to keep the audience guessing as to what is happening to Ellie.

She said: "It was a delicate line to walk, I think, because we didn’t want to show our cards too soon, and we wanted people to be on Ellie’s side. But there is the element that’s needed in a film like this, where I love an unreliable narrator and constantly wondering who is unreliable in this film, I think, is one of the things that keeps it compulsive and makes people want to continue to watch. Because if you feel like you have it figured out at the beginning, it’s not as exciting. But I think that I was so lucky in this that BT [Meza], our incredible director, really knew what he wanted, which is unique, especially for a first-time feature director. And so he provided a very clear roadmap.

"Then Joe Cross, my incredible co-star, we just had so much fun working together, and we have a very similar process and similar kind of language that we use to talk about the work. That definitely helped because we would rehearse the scene and then have conversations, and then we’d go and do it, and then we’d have more conversations and be like, well, this moment, maybe if I did this and you responded in this way, could make it a little weirder. And what if we X, Y, and Z?"