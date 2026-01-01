Cara Delevingne reveals her 'weakness' used to be straight women: 'It's the challenge'

Cara Delevingne has revealed that her "weakness" used to be dating straight women.

The British model and actress, who came out as pansexual in 2020, opened up about her dating life during a confessional segment at singer Rosalía's O2 Arena concert in London on Wednesday as part of her ongoing LUX tour.

"I have been naughty, I was born that way," Cara, 33, told the crowd.

"If you didn't know this already, I'm a lesbian," she continued. "My weakness used to be straight women, because they weren't really straight."

When Rosalía questioned the comment, Cara explained, "It's the challenge, but also I genuinely don't think anyone is ever fully straight."

As the audience cheered, the model added, "Also I don't think men knew how to pleasure their girlfriends well enough, so I do that."

Elsewhere in the segment, Cara reflected on her four-year relationship with singer Minke, 34.

"Now I am in a committed relationship," she told Rosalía. "I used to always love being the dominant one, I liked to take control. I think it was because I was scared of being seen, I was scared to be submissive because I didn't want to receive love."

She then asked Rosalía for her thoughts, adding, "I just want to know that even if I am submissive, I don't want to lose that part of myself that can be that fiery, dominant Leo that I am."

Rosalia replied, "Why do you have to be one or the other? You don't," to which Cara agreed, "I just want to make sure that's the case, and I feel like you know."

Cara and Minke have been together since around June 2022. She was previously in a relationship with Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson from 2018 to 2020.